Two 19-year-olds charged in Nov. 2020 murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged two men Saturday in connection with a Nov. 2020 murder.

The suspects, Steven Washington and Deyontez Huntley, were each charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of armed criminal action.

The murder occurred just after 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2020, in the 3900 block of S. Broadway, which is in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Police responded to a shooting and found the victim, 20-year-old Joyce Freeman, inside a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Freeman was taken to a nearby where was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives eventually identified Washington and Huntley as suspects.

