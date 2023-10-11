ST. LOUIS – Two men from the St. Louis region face federal charges in connection with multiple carjackings. One of the suspects is also linked to a fentanyl death earlier this year.

Prosecutors have charged Labron Collins, 19, and Bobby Lee Jones, 24, with multiple counts of carjacking, in addition to various guns and drug charges. Both appeared in court Tuesday for a detention hearing.

A federal indictment accuses Collins and Jones of carjacking two vehicles and trying to steal a third on Jan. 25, 2023. Collins is also accused of three other carjackings last February.

Investigators say Jones also supplied fentanyl to an unidentified victim on Jan. 15, 2023, that led to the victim’s death. Jones and Collins were both arrested within the past month.

Collins faces the following charges:

Six counts of carjacking

Four counts of possession or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime

Jones faces the following charges:

One count of fentanyl distribution (resulting in death)

Three counts of carjacking

Two counts of possession or brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime

One count of being a felon in possession of ammunition

If convicted, Collins and Jones could face up to 15 years in prison for each carjacking charges, and Jones could spend at least 20 in prison for the fentanyl charge.