ROLLA, Mo. — A long-term investigation led to the arrest of three people in the 1400 block of Highway 72 in Rolla, Missouri. Christian Howard, 26, and Chelsae Wofford, 30, now face drug trafficking charges. They are both being held on $500,000 bonds.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home. They found fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription pills. The raid was conducted by officers from the Rolla Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, Rolla Police Department, and Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.