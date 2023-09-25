ST. LOUIS – A juvenile and an adult have been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened last Friday in south St. Louis.

According to Sgt. Charles Wall, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the homicide happened just after 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 22, in the 2200 block of Keokuk Street, located in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Officers arrived at the scene only to be told a shooting victim had been privately conveyed to a nearby hospital. They found the victim at the now-closed South City Hospital, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. EMS took the victim to another hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name has not been released.

On Sunday, police spotted a vehicle suspected to be tied to the crime near Keokuk and Louisiana. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped off. Police gave chase.

The police pursuit ended near South Jefferson and Allen avenues, with two people attempting to flee on foot. Both individuals, a 16-year-old and a 21-year-old, were arrested.

The adult suspect, identified as Joshua Conley, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He remains jailed without bond.