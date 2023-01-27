ROLLA, Mo. – Two people are behind bars after police recovered fentanyl, meth and other illegal drugs during a warrant search in Rolla.

Police arrested Brandon M. Deluca, 44, and Jessica M. Inman, 35, in the investigation.

On Thursday, a task force consisting of Rolla officers and other agencies conducted a warrant in the 1100 block of Elliot Drive. While searching, police found an undisclosed amount of fentanyl and meth, in addition to illicit prescription pills.

“We have received continuous complaints from individuals in this neighborhood about this particular residence,” said Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan. “It is largely because of the cooperation and information from our citizens that this search warrant came together and we were able to arrest this dealer, who lives within 1,000 feet of an elementary school.”

Deluca was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of delivery of a controlled substance. He was also wanted on an unrelated warrant for non-support. Inman was arrested on warrant for being a parole absconder.

Both being held at the Phelps County Jail, including Deluca on a $250,000 cash-only bond.