LADUE, Mo. – Two suspects were arrested and one remains wanted after breaking into a Ladue home Friday afternoon.

The burglary happened at a home near Old Warson Road and Warson Road around 2 p.m.

Two homeowners heard an odd noise around that time, possibly a broken window. The homeowners then contacted police, who responded to a call for assistance within a few minutes.

Officers with the Ladue Police Department took two suspects into custody. A third suspect got away from the scene. Police say the third suspect is possibly a Hispanic man with a dark-blue hoodie who left in a dark-colored SUV.

No injuries were reported from the situation. It’s also unclear if any possessions were stolen from the home.

Charges are pending in the investigation. Law enforcement in Creve Coeur and Frontenac also assisted in the investigation.