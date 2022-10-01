ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Ramone Lapid, 45, in the investigation. He remains at large, along with another suspect, but prosecutors have charged Lapid with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

The incident unfolded at an undisclosed time in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive on Sept. 23. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Lapid and another person went to the victim’s home with intent to steal a “green leafy substance.” During the break-in, the victim ended up being shot several times in the chest.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, a crime that investigators called “inherently dangerous.”

If you have any information on the incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).