ST. LOUIS – Two men admitted to an attempt to bring 100 pounds of methamphetamine to the St. Louis area from Colorado.

Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday. Both had been charged with one felony count each of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The case stemmed from an Oct. 2020 traffic stop in Kansas. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, a deputy stopped a van and found two suspicious duffle bags. A search later revealed the bags contained roughly 100 pounds of methamphetamine, which was being driven from Colorado to the St. Louis area.

Investigators say McDaniels was driving the vehicle and made arrangements for Rhodes to pick up and pay for the meth at a University City garage. The Drug Enforcement Administration followed up on this information, later arresting McDaniels at the garage.

Police say Rhodes had $15,005 in cash, an assault-style weapon and a pistol on him and McDaniels had $6,930 in cash and jewelry on him during the time of their arrests. Investigators later found $93,000 in cash and another pistol at McDaniels’ home.

McDaniels and Rhodes will be sentenced over the crimes on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. Both could be sentenced up to 20 years in prison.