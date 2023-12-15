HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – Firefighters found the bodies of two people after a mobile home fire Thursday near West Plains Missouri. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety has not yet disclosed the identities of the victims and has requested autopsies. They say no one else was injured in the fire.

Someone called 911 to report the fire at around 11:40 p.m. Thursday in the 7700 block of County Road 1940. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety was contacted to investigate it early Friday morning. An investigator arrived on the scene at around 1:15 a.m.

One body was found before the investigator arrived. A second body was found after an extensive search at around 5 a.m. They were both found inside the home.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. There is heavy damage to the home and it is considered a total loss.