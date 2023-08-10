CLAY COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri license plate reading “We-High” recently caught the attention of law enforcement, leading to the arrests of two people who bolted from a traffic stop.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office in the Kansas City metropolitan area shared a dash-cam photo of an officer approaching the car around the time of the arrests last weekend.

In a viral Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says. “A good way to avoid the attention of law enforcement while driving is not to flee from a traffic stop and not have a license plate that says, ‘WE HIGH.'”

Two people were arrested in this incident, but it’s unclear if it led to charges. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office calls it a “tough lesson” for the couple, though did not disclose if the couple was indeed high or under the influence.

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, drivers can opt for customized license plates with up to six characters, with one space, dash or apostrophe if desired. There is an application process people must follow to register a vehicle with a personalized plate.

As for what’s illegal on customized plates, the Department of Revenue adds, “No personalized license plates shall be issued containing any letters, numbers or combination of letters and numbers which are obscene, profane, patently offensive or contemptuous of a racial or ethnic group, or offensive to good taste or decency, or would present an unreasonable danger to the health or safety of the applicant, of other users of streets and highways, or of the public in any location where the vehicle with such a plate may be found.”