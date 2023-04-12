ST. LOUIS – Crews responded to a vacant building fire in St. Louis City Wednesday morning.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene, located on Martin Luther King Drive and Newstead Avenue, where firefighters tried to stop the flames from spreading to an occupied neighboring building, but it suffered some damage on the second floor and roof.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.