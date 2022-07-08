ST. LOUIS – A man and a woman face criminal charges after investigators say they choked a jogger and took off with a car Wednesday in St. Louis County.

Prosecutors have charged Desmond Lillard, 24, with two counts of vehicle hijacking and first-degree robbery. Tiffany Lomax, 25, also faces criminal charges, one count of vehicle hijacking and one count of first-degree robbery.

The investigation unfolded Wednesday at an undisclosed park in St. Louis County. According to court documents, the victim was jogging in a park when Lillard approached them and asked for a lighter. The victim stopped jogging, then Lillard reportedly grabbed the victim’s neck with both forearms from behind.

Lillard reportedly reached into the victim’s front pocket and removed the victim’s keys. While that happened, he said “Just let it go, she got a gun on her,” telling the victim about Lomax, per court documents. Eventually, the victim ended up on the ground and observed Lillard and Lomax enter their vehicle. The victim informed police of the incident, who issued warrants for the arrest of Lillard and Lomax on Thursday.

Lillard is being jailed on a $500,000 bond, while Lomax is being held on a $250,000 bond. Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are handling the investigation. If you have any additional information on this investigation, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.