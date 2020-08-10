Two charged after missing Missouri woman’s body found

PARIS, Mo. – Two people are charged after police found the body of a northeast Missouri woman who was reported missing last week.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reports 29-year-old Jerry Asbell Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Amanda Johnston.

Her body was found Saturday after a four-day search. Police believe she was shot to death in a Monroe City cemetery before her body was dumped along a rural Pike County road.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jessica Ellsworth is charged with tampering with evidence in the case.

Investigators allege Asbell and Ellsworth went to Johnston’s home last Wednesday and then took her to the cemetery, where she was shot.