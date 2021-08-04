Two charged in death of one-year-old who tested positive for drug

ST. LOUIS – Two people are facing charges after a one-year-old died after testing positive for a narcotic.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Shaun Survillion, 40, and Ebony Woods, 28, each with two counts of child endangerment.

An unconscious one-year-old was taken to Christian Northeast Hospital then airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital and tested positive for fentanyl July 7. The victim died the following day.

The final cause of death is pending by the medical examiner.

Police found open capsules in the living room and kitchen at a residence in the 1700 block of Parker Road where the victim was transported from, according to a press release.

Woods told police that she called 911 an hour after noticing her one-year-old was unresponsive and lethargic that afternoon.

She told police that she only used Percocet and marijuana around the victim. According to police, Woods tested positive for 6-MAM, a heroin metabolite, cocaine, THC, and PCP.

Survillion, Woods’ boyfriend, told police that the capsules at the residence were his and said he was using fentanyl outside the residence.

Survillion and Woods are being held on a $100,000 cash-only, no 10 percent, bond.

Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading

the investigation.