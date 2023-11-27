HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Two men are accused of killing a hotel manager after an argument on Saturday. Jaylin Mcelroy, 20, and Marshaun Brinkley, 18, both of Florissant, face murder and assault charges. Victor Fooks is identified as the victim.

Mcelroy and Brinkley were asked to leave the InTown Suites Extended Stay Hotel in Hazelwood Saturday after an altercation in one of the rooms. The hotel manager, Victor Fooks, and another worker were in the parking lot to make sure the men left the premises.

The suspects were in separate locations in the parking lot with their guns drawn. Brinkley argued with Fooks, who was unarmed. Police say that Mcelroy and an unnamed juvenile suspect fired at the hotel workers. Then Brinkley fired and everyone scattered.

Fooks was hit by at least one of the bullets and crawled back into the hotel, according to police. He later died from his injuries. Police found his body in a hallway with several gunshot wounds.

The suspects ran from the scene. They were found later and placed under arrest. Police say there is surveillance video of the shooting.

Mcelroy is being held on a $750,000 bond, and Brinkley has a $1,000,000 bond. Both of those bonds are cash-only.