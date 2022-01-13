Two children killed in Missouri mobile home fire

ST. ROBERT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two children were killed and two other people were injured in a Missouri mobile home fire.

The Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post that crews from throughout the region responded Wednesday night to the scene northeast of the town of St. Robert.

They found two victims outside the mobile home and then pulled two trapped victims out of the burning structure.

Two children were pronounced dead at Fort Leonard Wood hospital and third youth was flown to a Springfield hospital for treatment. The fourth victim, a man, was taken to a nearby hospital.