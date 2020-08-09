Two chimpanzees escaped their sanctuary near Festus Sunday afternoon due to an unsecured lock

FESTUS, Mo. – Two chimpanzees that escaped from their sanctuary near Festus, Missouri Sunday afternoon have been tranquilized and secured.

The male chimp was found on a neighboring property before 2:30 p.m. and the female chimp was found nearby at about 3:45 p.m. The two had escaped around 12:30 p.m.

An unsecured lock on the chimps’ enclosure allowed them to escape. A woman at the sanctuary received minor injuries and refused medical treatment during the incident. No one else was injured.

The sanctuary is located in the 12300 block of Highway CC.