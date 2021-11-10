Two convicted for conspiracy to distribute $2.1 million of meth in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A jury convicted two Mexican nationals for conspiracy to distribute $2.1 million worth of methamphetamine in the Kansas City metro area and northwest Missouri Tuesday.

Juan Guzman, known as “Flaco”, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Maria De La Cruz Nava, of Kansas City, Kansas, were found guilty of conspiracy to distribute the meth and money-laundering over a four-year period from 2015 to 2018.

Guzman, 40, was found guilty of possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking and illegally reentering the country after being deported.

Nava was also convicted of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The two were arrested at Guzman’s residence in 2018 and two rifles, five handguns, ammunition, 688 grams of meth, cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

According to the the United States Attorney’s Office, Guzman was the the supplier for the drug trafficking and received assistance from Nava. Guzman would sell multiple kilograms of methamphetamine on a daily basis.

Five defendants — Chanthacone Senthavy, 47, a citizen of Laos residing in Independence; Luis Carlos Ramos Caraveo, 26, a citizen of Mexico residing in Kansas City, Missouri; Christopher Shawn Sharp, 43, and John Paul Gnat, 31, both of St. Joseph; and Jacob Dale Walsh, 35, of Denton, Kansas — pleaded guilty to in the case.

Guzman and Nava are subject to minimum sentences of 15 years in federal prison and maximum penalties of life in prison.

Sentencing hearings are not yet scheduled.