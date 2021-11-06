Two-day Dia De Los Muertos event happening in Historic Forest Park

ST. LOUIS – It’s a lively celebration to honor those who have passed.

Dia De Los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico and the U.S, including Forest Park, where a festival is happening this weekend.

“It’s an annual festival here at the History Museum we do in collaboration with several local organizations, and you see all kinds of things,” said Lindsay Newton with the Missouri Historical Society.

Authentic art, displays, food, and music joined the captivating colors of Forest Park this weekend at the Dia de Los Muertos celebration.

“I had tortas; it was delicious,” Jessica Flores-Washington said.

Director of Education and Community Engagement for the Missouri Historical Society Lindsay Newton said the festival helps recognize one of the most important holidays in Latin culture.

“When you come you get to see about a dozen altars that are honoring loved ones and even some pets who have passed away,” Newton said.

For the last 15 years, Jennifer Flores-Washington has called St. Louis home.

The mother of three brought her family to the festival and is teaching her children to speak English and Spanish.

“That way they’re completely immersed in the language. I’ve got a three-year-old and she’s fully bi-lingual because we only speak in Spanish at home,” Flores-Washington said.

She said the festival has been a great learning experience for her family because they get a chance to interact with others in their culture.

“People that are dressed like us and that celebrate like us it also gives them a connection to something they don’t see every day,” she said.