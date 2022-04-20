WILDWOOD, Mo. – Two people are dead after what police are calling a “probable murder/suicide” late Tuesday night outside of a Wildwood bar.

St. Louis County Police said the incident happened outside Larry’s Tavern in the 16800 block of Manchester Road at about 11:35 p.m.

Police said the two men “were involved in an altercation in the parking lot. The suspect shot the victim, then turned the gun on himself.” Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men’s names have not yet been released. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).