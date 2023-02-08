LEMAY, Mo. – Two adults died Wednesday morning in a south St. Louis County house fire.

The fire happened at a home in the 1200 block of Wachtel Avenue in Lemay.

Investigators say two people believed to be in their 60s died from the fire. They have not yet been identified by name or gender.

First responders at the scene tell FOX 2 that one of the victims had reportedly called an Uber driver to take them to the hospital. The Uber driver arrived to a fire at the home, calling 911 to assist with at the scene.

When fire crews arrived, they noticed light smoke coming from the attic, though flames had spread inside the home. Fire crews removed both victims from the home.

One dog also died in the fire, and one dog was rushed to a local veterinarian for treatment. Investigators have not yet determined what might have led up to the blaze.

The St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Investigative Unit will take over the investigation. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.