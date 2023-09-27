ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are investigating three shootings over the past few days involving people inside cars, including two that turned deadly.

According to St. Louis police crime summaries obtained by FOX 2, the shootings happened on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday.

The first shooting happened just before midnight Sunday in the 900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard in the Fountain Park neighborhood. When police arrived, they found a victim shot in the driver’s seat of a white sedan. Police identified Martez Stevenson, 22, as the victim.

Another shooting involving someone in a car happened Monday afternoon in the 3900 block of Page Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood. Just after 2 p.m., police responded to a crash involving two cars.

While investigating, police noticed one victim unconscious in the driver’s seat of a car who suffered several apparent gunshot wounds. Police identified the victim as Darrell Walker, 23, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to another shooting Sarah Street and Manchester Avenue in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. Investigators say a woman was traveling with a person whom she refused to identify around 2:30 a.m. At somepoint during the ride, she felt pain in her left cheek and realized she had been shot.

The victim was sent to a hospital for treatment. It’s unclear where or when the shooting might have happened.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these shootings. If you have any information relevant to these investigations, call SLMPD at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).