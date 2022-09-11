UPDATE

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Following a fatal Saturday morning crash that killed 30-year-old Shelby Stinnet and 17-year-old Kyran Addington, the Carl Junction School district released the following statement on their Facebook page:

ORIGINAL

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after an early morning head-on collision just south of Liberal.

30-year-old Shelby Stinnett and a 17-year-old juvenile were both killed in the wreck.

The collision occurred on Highway 43, six miles south of Liberal around 4:30 this morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Stinnett’s car crossed the center line hitting the other car head-on, killing both Stinnett and a male juvenile in the other vehicle.

Two other male juveniles were taken to Mercy Joplin and Mercy Springfield with serious injuries.

