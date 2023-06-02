ST. LOUIS — All three shooting are under further investigation. In the first incident, police responded to a call in the Fountain Park neighborhood of North St. Louis near Bayard and Page. A man around 30 years old was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The authorities are still gathering information to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, but they believe it occurred outside.

Shortly before 9 p.m., another shooting occurred at 13th and Chestnut downtown. Police discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head at a homeless encampment in a nearby park. The location is close to city hall and the circuit attorney’s office. The victim, a man in his late twenties or early thirties, was declared dead at the scene. Authorities are hopeful that a couple of witnesses might assist in their investigation.

Just after midnight, another shooting took place at Greer and Marcus in north St. Louis. The victim, an adult male, was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police examined the parked car outside the hospital. The victim had sustained a gunshot wound to the face and was initially in critical condition but is expected to survive. Law enforcement is treating this case as a first-degree assault.