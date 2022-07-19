ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Metropolitan Police continue to investigate two deadly crashes involving pedestrians on Grand Boulevard.

The most recent crash took place late Monday night on the 1000 block of North Grand. Police said a pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk when he was struck and killed. Witnesses reported two vehicles, possibly a white sedan and truck were traveling at a high rate of speed with the victim was struck.

Police are also investigating Friday night’s fatal crash near South Grand and Juniata Street, in the heart of the popular dining and entertainment district. Dan Isom, the city’s interim public safety director, addressed the issue of dangerous driving on Monday, following Friday night’s tragedy.

“This is an issue that is the top of our list, trying to calm reckless driving throughout the city,” said Isom.

The city’s enforcement efforts include analyzing data and shifting resources where needed.

The most recent data available from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police shows four intersections involving Grand Boulevard are considered “high accident locations”. Those intersections are North Grand and Natural Bridge, North Grand and Page, South Grand and Gravois, and South Grand and Chouteau.

The local nonprofit Trailnet also compiles data in hopes of giving communities more tools to build safer streets for everyone.

"No matter what neighborhood we're working in, we're really looking at how can we make that street a safe place where pedestrians, cyclists, and people from ages eight to 80, can comfortably cross and be able to use that space," said Cindy Mense, Trailnet CEO.















The most recent available data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Department regarding traffic enforcement efforts.

The agency’s most recent report highlights some of the most recent data.

The agency has found Grand Boulevard to be a St. Louis street that needs attention. Trailnet reports 12 people killed in traffic crashes on Grand since 2019, six were people in cars, and six were pedestrians. According to Trailnet, Four out of the six pedestrian fatalities occurred north of Lindell.

Mense said she hopes the data Trailnet compiles will help give local communities the ability to make the best possible decisions on where traffic calming measures are needed.

“We know there’s a lot of money, federal money that is, trickling its way down, and we really think that these streets, these top crash corridors, are something that St. Louis could prioritize that funding for,” said Mense.

You can read Trailnet’s 2021 Crash report here: https://trailnet.org/2021-crash-report/ and its 2020 Crash report here: https://trailnet.org/2021/01/28/2020crashreport/.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police report the following enforcement data from the most recently available period, May 30 – June 12.