LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died in a crash in Lincoln County Thursday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Highway 47, just south of Highway U. This is south of Hawk Point, Missouri.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the scene.

FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.