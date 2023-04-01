ST. LOUIS – Two people died in separate multi-car crashes overnight in St. Louis City on Interstate 70.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports the crashes happened more than four hours apart, but within a few miles of each other.

The first crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near West Florissant Avenue. Two cars collided, and one victim was rushed to the hospital, though died from their injuries.

The second crash happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 near East Grand Boulevard. At least two cars collided, and one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not disclosed the names of anyone involved in either crash, and both are part of separate investigations.