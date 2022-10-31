ST. LOUIS – Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner Reporter Nic Lopez took photos outside the businesses at Pine and 11th Streets. Windows were broken at the Simply Delicious and 39 Castles businesses.

We are also learning Monday morning that a barrel was used to break into the front of Urban Chestnut Brew Pub on Manchester Avenue as well.

Police are still investigating the active scene. FOX 2 will update these stories with more information as it becomes available.