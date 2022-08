ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night.

The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth.

The evening earthquake happened at 10:27 p.m. in Terre du Lac. It was a 2.2 magnitude with a 13 km depth.

No one reported to USGS that they felt either quake.