SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. – One teacher and a teacher’s aide in southern Missouri face criminal charges for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with students.

Prosecutors in Scott County, Missouri, have charged Lindsey Limbaugh and Kristin Kirker, each with two counts of sexual contact with a student. For both, the alleged crimes date back to the spring semester of the previous school year.

Limbaugh was a teacher, and Kirker was a teacher’s aide in Scott County, just south of Cape Girardeau.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Limbaugh first contacted the student through TikTok last April, which led to back-and-forth messages between the two for several weeks. Court documents allege there were inappropriate sex acts during a field trip to a park and at the victim’s home sometime after he graduated from high school.

The alleged actions were first reported to authorities on Monday, leading to Limbaugh’s arrest earlier this week. She is jailed in Scott County without bond.

A few days before, authorities also learned of alleged sexual activity between Kirker and a student, dating back to March 2023.

Per court documents, Kirker asked the student for his phone number during baseball season, and they started exchanging texts. The two reportedly exchanged sexually explicit photos at various times.

Court documents allege there were inappropriate sex acts in a classroom between Kirker and the student during a time the main teacher and other students were elsewhere, in addition to one sexual encounter at the student’s home.

Kirker has posted bond since her arrest in Scott County and has a court hearing over her charges scheduled for Nov. 22, per Missouri court records.