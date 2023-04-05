ST. LOUIS – Two people escaped an early-morning apartment fire Wednesday in south St. Louis.

The fire happened at an apartment unit in the 4000 block of Keokuk Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood.

Investigators say two residents made it out on their own after one was asleep in the bedroom with the door closed. A fire crew was informed and quickly responded to the scene, rescuing the two residents from a room.

The fire was contained quickly and didn’t spread anywhere beyond the kitchen.

The St. Louis Battalion Chief reminds people after this fire to sleep with their doors closed to prevent smoke from entering their home, in the case of a fire.