Major Case Squad investigates two fatally shot in Ferguson

ST. LOUIS – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating the deaths of a man and woman who were fatally shot Monday night in Ferguson.

The Ferguson Police Department said the shooting happened at about 11:46 p.m. in the 9300 block of Caddiefield Road. The two were sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Canfield Green Apartments.

Officers pronounced the man dead at the scene. They took the woman to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead as well.

The victims’ identities are unknown at this time.

