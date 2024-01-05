CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Authorities arrested a man linked to two foiled carjacking attempts Thursday in Creve Coeur.

Johnnie Stidum, 58, faces five felonies in the investigation, including two counts of vehicle hijacking, two counts armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Investigators say Stidum attempted to steal one car in a Schnucks parking lot and another in a Burger King drive-thru.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Stidum first approached a victim in a parking lot, flashed a weapon and demanded his vehicle. The victim reportedly handed his keys to Stidum, though he was unable to drive far due to an emergency brake.

Investigators say Stidum then got out of that car and ran toward a nearby Burger King. Court documents state that he tried to steal a woman’s car as she was placing an order in the drive-thru lane. The woman refused to get out of the car.

Per court documents, police arrived to the scene a short-time later and arrested Stidum while he was standing in the drive-thru lane.

Missouri court records reveal Stidum is a convicted felon with a criminal history dating back to 2000 and illegally possessed a weapon. He is jailed in St. Louis County on a $200,000 cash-only bond.