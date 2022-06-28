KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Kirkwood police are recognizing two teenage girls and an off-duty officer for their life-saving actions to help one person survive an overdose late Monday night.

The victim overdosed in the parking lot of a store in the 400 block of Kirkwood Road. Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, an off-duty officer at the store heard two girls speak to a manager about a person slumped in a vehicle. The officer then identified himself, thanked the girls for information and alerted authorities to the scene.

Authorities later learned the person had overdosed, then administered NARCAN to save his life. In a Facebook post explaining what happened, police say the girls who alerted the manager “saved the person’s life.”

Police are hoping to thank the girls in-person for their help with saving the victim’s life.