Two girls wounded in accidental shooting in Spanish Lake

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two girls were rushed to a hospital late Sunday morning after an accidental shooting at their home in Spanish Lake.

According to Officer Adrian Washington, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Scott Avenue.

Officers learned one of the children found their parent’s firearm in a coat and the gun went off.

Washington said one of the girls is in critical condition. The other child’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.