ST. LOUIS, Mo. – This Saturday, Colorado takes on TCU in a Big 12 college football game in Fort Worth, followed by Rice at Texas. The games will be exclusively broadcast on KTVI FOX 2, but since KTVI was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the games unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 1-800-531-5000 and demand that they restore KTVI to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KTVI has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KTVI is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KTVI broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at local stores like Target and Walmart.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the games.

KTVI’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000 and complain.