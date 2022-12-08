PACIFIC, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized after an underground collapse Thursday in Franklin County.

Emergency crews responded to the situation Thursday afternoon at the US Silica Company at 819 E. Osage St. in Pacific.

Investigators say three people were inside a cave when some rocks fell and briefly trapped them at the site. At least one of the three was a worker at the site.

Crews removed all three people and rushed two to the hospital with minor injuries. One person refused medical attention.

The Pacific Fire Protection and other emergency crews responded to the situation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.