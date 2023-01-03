ST. PETERS, Mo. – Two people are hospitalized and one dog has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in St. Peters.

The fire happened early Tuesday at a home on South Church Road. The Central County Fire and Rescue reports that one person is in serious condition and one person suffered minor injuries in the fire.

One family dog died in the fire, while another survived. It’s unclear what might have caused the fire at this time.

The Cottleville Fire Protection District, St. Charles County Ambulance District, and St. Peters Police Department were among the agencies to assist with the response.

Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.