ST. LOUIS – Two people are hurt after another shooting on Cherokee Street, which happened Saturday as its Cinco de Mayo festival was wrapping up for the day. It’s the second one on the street in as many days.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports one woman and one man were shot around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Street. The festival was planned through 8 p.m.

Police say the woman was shot in the leg and the man suffered a graze wound to his upper thigh. Both victims were reported “conscious and breathing” after the shooting. Police have not yet disclosed any other details in this shooting investigation.

Before that, just before midnight Saturday, two people died, and two others were hurt in a shooting right in the heart of Cherokee Street at Exotic Bar and Grill.

After the overnight shooting, thousands gathered for the festival Saturday along Cherokee Street in south St. Louis for a parade, live performances, food, drinks and more.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.