COLUMBIA, MO. -- Mizzou football will take the field for the first time this season Saturday, but compared to last year, Memorial Stadium will operate at full capacity.

The stadium was bustling with staff and maintenance workers Friday as the final touches were put on Faurot Field before more than 61,000 fans will be allowed back inside for the first time in two years. Proof of vaccination is not required to get into the stadium, but Mizzou is asking fans to take personal responsibility. "We're going to be a lot closer to normal this year than we were last year," Director of Communications for the University of Missouri Christian Basi said. "People have asked us what's changed from this time last year, the biggest change is we have a vaccine."