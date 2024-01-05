ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Two of the city’s favorite local eateries have teamed up to create a unique combination of foods for a limited time only.

Crown Candy Kitchen and Steve’s Hot Dogs joined two of their most popular menu items to produce what they call the ‘Crown Candy BLT Dog.’ The hot dog on a bun is topped with tomato, lettuce and a pile of bacon. On top of that, the hot dog is drizzled with ketchup, mustard and mayo. The creation is only available until Sunday.

“It’s (brings) a sense of community,” said Andy Karandzieff, owner of Crown Candy Kitchen. “(We are) helping each other out.”

This isn’t the first time the two have come together. When Crown Candy Kitchen faced difficult times after the height of COVID-19, Steve’s Hot Dogs jumped in to help. Steve Ewing, owner of Steve’s Hot Dogs, gave back 50% of sales to Crown Candy employees.

“It’s nice to be able to put these two neighborhoods together,” said Ewing. “It was packed every day with this collaboration.”

Steve’s Hot Dogs is located at 3145 South Grand Blvd., open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.