ST. LOUIS — An incident unfolded in St. Louis City last night as shots were fired by a police officer following a trespassing call that escalated into a foot chase. The suspect allegedly pointed a gun at an officer, prompting the use of force. Two individuals, an adult and a juvenile, were taken into custody, while one suspect remains at large.

The incident occurred behind us on Enright Street, near the intersection with Belt Avenue. According to the St. Louis Police, the suspect attempted to hide behind the support columns of a building when the shots were fired. Evidence markers were visible on Enright Street, indicating the scene of the incident.

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Sack of the St. Louis Police provided details of the event, stating that it happened a little after 1:00 a.m. Police received a report of trespassers in a nearby apartment complex and upon arrival, discovered three individuals who had already fled the premises. Among them was an armed adult male carrying an AR-style weapon.

Sack explained that the three suspects attempted to escape on foot, leading to a pursuit by the police. One of the suspects managed to evade capture. The armed individual hid behind one of the support columns, brandishing his weapon at the officers. Despite being ordered to drop the gun, the suspect refused, resulting in the officer opening fire. Fortunately, the suspect was not struck by the gunfire, but he did drop his weapon.

Officers moved in to apprehend the suspect and he resisted arrest. A struggle ensued, but law enforcement eventually succeeded in taking him into custody. Additionally, a juvenile female who was accompanying the man was also arrested by the officers.

Given the discharge of a weapon by an officer, the Force Investigative Unit has taken over the investigation to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This incident highlights the risks faced by law enforcement officers in the line of duty and underscores the importance of ensuring public safety in the community. The investigation will provide further clarity on the events that transpired, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.