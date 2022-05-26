KIRKWOOD, Mo. – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, for their alleged involvement in a home invasion Wednesday that prompted two Kirkwood schools to initiate lockout procedures.

The Kirkwood Police Department said its officers responded to a home invasion in the 600 block of Brownell Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. The victim fled to a neighboring home to call 911.

North Glendale Elementary School and Kirkwood Early Childhood Center were put into lockouts out of an abundance of caution.

Officer Gary Baldrige, a spokesman for the Kirkwood Police Department, said detectives had one person already in custody. That individual’s age and identity were not released.

Investigators said the home invasion was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Over the course of the investigation, police became aware of a second person involved in the home invasion. Police contacted this individual’s parents. The 17-year-old suspect appeared at the Kirkwood Police Station with his father and surrendered to authorities. The teen was brought to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

The case is being turned over to the St. Louis County Family Courts.