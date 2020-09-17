Two Jefferson County prep football teams ordered to quarantine over COVID cases

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A pair of Jefferson County high school football teams have been placed on a 14-day quarantine after the health department identified COVID cases associated with a recent game.

Kelley Vollmar, the director of the Jefferson County Health Department, sent quarantine orders Thursday to the superintendents of Herculaneum High School and Jefferson R7 High School.

The football teams played in Herculaneum on Friday, September 11.

Vollmer said several people associated with the Herculaneum team tested positive for COVID-19. Out of caution, the school district placed all members of the team must go on quarantine until they could be tested.

While reviewing game footage and conducting contact tracing interviews, the health department determined the Jefferson R7 team should quarantine as well.

As of Thursday afternoon, no one on the Jefferson R7 team has been identified as a positive case.