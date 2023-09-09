ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man and a woman were killed and found fatally shot in a car Saturday afternoon in Jennings.

Investigators say the two were shot around 1 p.m. Saturday near West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Drive.

Based on preliminary findings, police believe the victims were traveling eastbound on West Florissant Avenue when an unknown person opened fired on their vehicle. The victims’ car was found near an intersection.

Police have not yet disclosed information on the victims, suspects, or a potential motive.

The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a homicide investigation over the incident. If you have any information relevant to the case, call the department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).