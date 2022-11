ST. LOUIS – A hit-and-run driver killed two people in a crash Saturday night in north St. Louis.

Police said the driver of a speeding Dodge Charger T-boned another vehicle that was crossing Kingshighway at Lee around 9:45 p.m. Both occupants of the other vehicle – two men, were killed.

Police shared that a passenger in the Charger told investigators she did not know the name of the driver, who was picked up by another vehicle, reportedly to seek treatment for his injuries.