CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. – Two people died from injuries suffered in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in Crawford County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MSHP reports that Steven Cook, 60, and Sharon Cook, 59, of Bland, Missouri, died in the crash. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Missouri Highways CC and 19.

Investigators say Steven was driving the motorcycle with Sharon as a passenger, and both were heading southbound on Highway 19. At some point, a woman driving a Subaru Outback was preparing to cross Highway 19 to Highway CC.

MSHP reports that the motorcycle traveled into the path of the other vehicle and struck the left side of the Subaru.

Steven and Sharon were ejected from the motorcycle after the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the other vehicle, a 60-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries.

MSHP Troop I, which covers parts of central Missouri, is investigating the crash.