ST. LOUIS – Two people were killed in a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a call at about 4 a.m. for reports of a man and woman shot on Page Boulevard. When they arrived, neither person was breathing, and they were pronounced dead at the scene. The Homicide Division of St. Louis Metropolitan Police has been requested to investigate.

