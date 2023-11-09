ST. LOUIS – Dozens have gathered for two rush-hour demonstrations in the St. Louis metro Thursday afternoon, one in the City of St. Louis and another in St. Louis County.

FOX 2 has learned of a gathering in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood near Chouteau and South Newstead avenues. Many have brought flags or signs, and the group could potentially march along St. Louis streets.

This is the second large demonstration over the St. Louis metro in the last few hours. Dozens also gathered along Manchester Road in west St. Louis County with similar signs and flags. This is leading to some major traffic delays. Police also arrested one person while responding.

FOX 2 is working to confirm more details on both gatherings.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.