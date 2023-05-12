ST. LOUIS – Some St. Louis residents say they are ready to move to another area. They have grown weary of hearing gunfire and seeing the suffering that violence leaves behind.

“I don’t like this city anymore.” “It’s too violent,” said Reginald Moore, a resident living near Friday’s deadly shooting near McLaran Avenue and Riverview Boulevard.

Two men in their 50s were shot and killed while traveling in a Dodge Ram. They were hauling a commercial lawn mower. A relative of one of the victims said the two victims did landscaping work.

Police said it was too soon to know a motive. Investigators said another vehicle pulled alongside the pickup and opened fire, causing the pickup to crash. The passenger and driver were killed.

Police were searching for any surveillance camera video in the area to identify the vehicle that left traveling south on Riverview.

Police said recent violence appears to involve individuals with guns unable to control their anger.

“It’s very difficult to control impulses and people getting angry and wanting to respond violently,” said Major Ryan Cousins, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “We’re really asking people to settle disputes quietly. Settle it like adults.”

Police encourage anyone with information to come forward or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).